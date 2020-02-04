‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Proposes To Zoe

Thomas possibly recruits Douglas to ask Zoe to be his new mommy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will celebrate a special day during the week of February 3 In fact, the Forrester Creations’ model will feel wonderful when her boyfriend decides to spoil her, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe’s birthday is this week, and despite being busy with the fashion show competition, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will take the time out to plan something magnificent for the woman in his life.

Zoe hails from the U.K. and will be far away from her family for her birthday. This year, Zoe may also be a little sad as it will be the first one that her father spends in jail. Although Carter Waton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will call her beautiful, Thomas will steal her heart this week. The designer will try to cheer his girlfriend up by showing her how much she means to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will throw Zoe a birthday party. It seems as if he will have the bash at the Forrester mansion. After all, everyone thinks that he’s in love with Zoe and it would only make sense to celebrate the day with her.

Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) will be upset when Thomas tells him his plans for the dinner party before it occurs. In fact, he will call Thomas out about using Zoe to further his cause for Hope. He will also be angry about how Thomas’ latest move will affect Douglas.

But the soap opera spoilers indicate that while Zoe may be excited about her boyfriend’s attention, everything is not as it seems. For while she may think that he wants to shower her with love, Thomas is actually interested in making Hope jealous.

According to The TV Watercooler, Thomas will present Zoe with an unbelievable birthday gift. Of course, Zoe will be stunned. She didn’t even expect the birthday party, and now Thomas will bowl her over with his incredible gesture.

In fact, Hope will also be present at the dinner. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that even she will be shocked when she sees Thomas’ gift. Unfortunately, Hope won’t be the only one affected by the present.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will also take center stage at the dinner. Either Douglas is in on his father’s plans or he may be upset by it.

All things considered, it seems as if Thomas will propose to Zoe and offer her a ring on her birthday. The February sweeps hint that a proposal will be made and it appears as if Zoe will be the lucky lady in question. Hope will be shocked that Thomas has decided to marry someone so quickly, while Vinny will call his friend out for not considering Zoe’s feelings and only looking out for himself.

As for Douglas, he may be upset that Zoe could be his father’s new wife. Another possibility is that Thomas uses the little boy to ask Zoe to be his new mommy and marry his father. Hope will be aghast as she realizes that she may no longer play such a big role in Douglas’ life and will be devastated that Douglas is okay with the turn of events.