‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah & Xander Take A Huge Step, Eric & Nicole Reunite

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, February 4 reveal that many of Salem’s fan favorite couples will share some very big moments.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) finally comes clean and tells Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) that she’s head over heels in love with him.

Many fans have been waiting for the moment when Sarah and Xander would finally get together, and it seems that they’re about to get their wish. However, the relationship may be doomed from the start.

As fans may remember, it was revealed that Sarah’s baby girl, Mackenzie, tragically died shortly after birth. However, Xander and his uncle, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), switched the little girl with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) daughter.

When and if Sarah finds out about the baby switch, her life will be turned upside down. She’ll not only have to come to terms with the fact that her child is dead, she’ll also have to say goodbye to the little girl she has been raising.

In addition, Sarah will have to deal with Xander’s part in the betrayal, which could mean that their romance will be short-lived.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will bump into each other again, and this time their meeting will be very productive.

Eric will tell Nicole that he’s forgiven her for hiding Mackenzie’s paternity from him. The pair will reconcile and possibly even reignite their romantic spark.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady and Kristen will also reunite. Brady has been trying to resist the pull that Kristen has over him. However, now that she’s back in Salem and working with him at Basic Black, it has gotten more difficult for him to do.

They’ve also been grieving the loss of their child together, which has reminded Brady of the connection he shares with Kristen. On Tuesday, that connection will suck him in again, and the couple will share a kiss.

All the while, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be beside herself when she believes that she has let her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), down.

Ben is currently on death row after being convicted for killing his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stauss). Days of Our Lives viewers have watched as Ciara has tried everything within her power to prove Ben’s innocence, but she was unable to find anything that would get him out of prison.