Brunette Bombshell Gabriella Abutbol Nearly Falls Out Of Tiny Bikini While Kicking Up Her Heels

Social media influencer Gabriella Abutbol is a pure delight to follow. Her Instagram page is filled with photos and videos that show her having an incredible amount of fun while also looking smoking hot.

In her latest update, the beauty was spotted wearing a tiny bikini that looked like it was about two sizes too small while she played barefoot on a street. The top featured classic triangle-style cups that could barely contain her breasts, flashing plenty of underboob. In fact, it looked like she might fall out of the number at any moment. The bottoms were equally skimpy, covering up just enough to keep the picture safe for Instagram.

The post consisted of two photos, and Gabriella put flaunted her fabulous figure in both. She was standing in the middle of the road, and thankfully there was no traffic in sight.

One snap captured the beauty kicking up her heels. The image showed her entire body as she arched her back and threw her head back while playfully stuck out her tongue. Her ample chest was on display as well as her flat abs. A tattoo on her side drew the eye to her slender waist. The curve of her left hip and her toned thighs were also prominent in the snap as she stood on the toes on her right foot.

In the second picture, Gabriella was facing the camera with a huge smile on her face. She leaned forward just a bit, showing off the front of the two-piece in addition to her cleavage and hourglass shape. The sun hit her smooth, flawless skin, accentuating her healthy glow.

The bombshell wore her long hair down in waves. Her eye were framed with thick lashes and sculpted brows. She accessorized the look with a dainty necklace, several rings and stud earrings.

In the caption, she said the barely-there swimsuit came from Fashion Nova.

Her admirers gushed over how gorgeous she looked while having so much fun.

“You should need permits to look like this,” joked one follower.

“Awww! You’re literally the most adorable and sweetest girl in the entire world,” a second admirer told her.

“Your gonna cause an accident,” quipped a third Instagrammer.

“As always just the most beautiful sparkling strong sweetheart out there!!!” a fourth fan wrote.

Gabriella definitely knows how to keep her 1.5 million followers coming back for more. She recently teased them in a snapshot that showed her pulling down her Daisy Dukes while soaking up the sun on the beach.