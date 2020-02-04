Alexa Dellanos Goes Braless, Nearly Pops Out Of Skintight Strapless Mini Dress: ‘Just Getting Started’

Instagram sensation Alexa Dellanos went full bombshell in her latest social media upload. The blond beauty showed off her bodacious figure in a bodycon-fit minidress from Oh Polly, and proved yet again that she certainly knows how to capture fans’ attention and ignite their imagination.

Shared to Instagram on Monday, the steamy update got the week rolling in the best way possible — with a great view of Alexa’s hourglass curves. The 24-year-old hottie was photographed at the swanky Papi Steak steakhouse in Miami Beach, Florida, and put on a tantalizing display as she posed seductively by the bar. The busty babe wore a slinky lilac dress that emphasized her curvaceous frame, and nearly popped out of the skintight number. The racy dress was a strapless design that was pulled low on her shapely chest, exposing a generous amount of deep cleavage. The item fit tightly across her ample bosom, accentuating her buxom curves. To add more spice to the already steamy look, Alexa opted to go braless in the tighter-than-skin minidress — which hemmed at the thigh, offering a copious look at her chiseled pins. Her impossibly tiny waistline was also highlighted, as the bodycon dress fit her like a glove, hugging her curves in all the right places and tracing the sinuous contour of her voluptuous frame.

Alexa was a total smokeshow in the provocative dress. The gorgeous blonde completed the sexy look with a chic makeup, which included bold dark eyeliner, a touch of blush, and plenty of mascara. She also wore a glossy rose-pink lipstick that made her pillowy lips appear even fuller. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and fell over her shoulders, perfectly framing her decolletage and calling even further attention to her busty assets.

The Instagram star showed off the enticing look by posing in front of the fully stocked bar. The babe was seated on a black leather bar stool, and sat on the edge of her seat with her legs elegantly crossed. She held one hand on the backrest of her chair, while the other was placed on her waist in a sultry pose that emphasized her hourglass frame. Her dress fit her so tightly that it almost appeared to be ruched, accentuating all of her killer curves. The stunner fixed the camera with a longing gaze, and sent pulses racing among her numerous fans.

In the caption, Alexa summarized the look with a purple heart emoji, which appeared to mirror the color of her dress, and teased fans with even more exciting things to come.

Followers immediately fell in love with the spicy look, rewarding the post with more than 58,600 likes. The photo also garnered 550-plus comments from Alexa’s fans, including some from fellow models and Instagram stars.

DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal left multiple message under the sizzling pic, including a string of heart-eyes emoji and a trio of fire emoji.

“Ilysm,” she wrote in one of her comments, proclaiming her love for the buxom blonde.

Isabella Buscemi also chimed with a heart-eyes emoji. Among the people who commented on the photo was Alexa’s boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, who left four devil emoji under the scorching post.

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa had something to say about the spicy look, as well.

“Why are you so perfect omg,” wrote the brunette bombshell, ending with three heart-eyes emoji.