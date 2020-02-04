Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Has Returned: ‘I Have Stage 4’

Shannen Doherty‘s cancer has returned after three years in remission, according to E! News. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star offered a health update to ABC News this week, where she revealed that she has been secretly battling her illness for over a year.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4 [breast cancer],” the 48-year-old actress told the outlet.

She continued on to say that she hasn’t quite “processed” the news yet, but she knows it’s a difficult situation for anyone.

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?’ None of us do,” she added. “I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

Doherty revealed that she kept her cancer under wraps during filming for BH90210‘s reboot. She said that it was unsettling for her to return to her former acting gig and see fellow star Luke Perry, who was seemingly healthy, pass away first. As fans know, Perry suffered a stroke in March 2019 and died during his hospitalization.

“It was really shocking and the least I could do to honor him was do that show. I still haven’t done enough in my opinion,” she said.

Still, Doherty wanted to push on and work as much as she could to show fans that cancer patients can continue with their day-to-day lives after diagnosis.

She did experience moments of anxiety, but explained that she confided in her BH90210 co-star, Brian Austin Green. Doherty revealed that Green was one of the first to know about her diagnosis and he offered her full support.

Doherty explained that her decision to come out with her cancer diagnosis stems from an ongoing legal battle with State Farm over damages to her home during the California wildfires in 2018. Court documents that detail her health struggles will be released this week.

She told ABC News that she wanted fans to hear the cancer diagnosis from her first.

“I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the narrative,” Doherty said.

Doherty noted that she is “petrified” of her diagnosis, but she hopes to fight against her cancer and legal battle enough to make an impact in the world around her.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, per NBC News. She underwent treatment for two years before announcing that she was in remission in 2017.