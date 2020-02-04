Brittany Cartwright Is Reportedly Trying To Mediate The Feud Between Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute

The 'Vanderpump Rules' girls had a falling out amid Season 8.

Brittany Cartwright is doing her best to mend the broken friendship between Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

As Doute also feuds with former bestie Katie Maloney, a Hollywood Life report has revealed that Cartwright would love to see Doute in a better place with Schroeder and Maloney and be able to hang out with the women as she did in past year.

“Brittany believes it can happen again, but she knows they have a lot of history and there’s been so much drama that’s gone down that it would take a lot of work,” an insider explained to the outlet on February 3.

Throughout the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans have watched as Schroeder and Maloney have grown frustrated with Doute due to her back and forth relationship with Brian Carter, which has appeared to be quite toxic for Doute at times. As they’ve explained, it became harder and harder to back her up and support her amid her claims while also being encouraged to be nice to Carter during the times they were on good terms.

Although the timing of their falling out won’t be confirmed until later on in the season, Doute has seemingly been estranged from both Schroeder and Maloney since sometime last summer.

“[Brittany] has tried to help mediate things between them, but at the end of the day they’re all such strong personalities and have gone through so much together that she realizes this is something they have to work out on their own,” the insider continued.

According to the insider, Cartwright isn’t completely convinced that Doute will be able to make amends with Schroeder and Maloney but hopes they can start to talk through their issues and work on their friendships with one another eventually.

Despite Doute’s ongoing issues with Schroeder and Maloney, Cartwright has been able to remain on good terms with all of the women of the show and recently enjoyed a winter getaway for Maloney’s birthday in Utah. As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, Cartwright traveled north with Maloney and their co-stars, including Schroeder and Lala Kent, last month as Maloney celebrated her 33rd birthday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute reacted to being left out of the trip during an interview on E! News’ Pop of the Morning.

“Katie’s birthday is tomorrow. So, that’s why I’m guessing that they are there. But you know… it sucks. It’s really sad,” she said.