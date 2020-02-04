Carrie Underwood Flashes Her Toned Arms In Tight White Tank Top: ‘Stay The Path’

Carrie Underwood looked stunning in a tank top in the latest photo published to the Instagram account of her clothing line, CALIA by Carrie, on Tuesday morning.

In the photo, Carrie is striking a gorgeous pose as she rocked the white top that flaunted her toned shoulders and arms. The top boasted a lined pattern and clung to the country music superstar’s curves. She paired the shirt with what appeared to be black leggings.

Carrie wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of natural-looking makeup in the shot.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose, and dark pink gloss on her full lips. She also sported a glowing tan.

Carrie sat with her knees pulled in close and her arms resting on her legs as she leaned against a window. The singer stared off into the distance with a bit of a smile on her face.

In the background of the shot, some green foliage is visible through the window. Meanwhile, the caption encourages fans to “stay the path” in whatever they’re trying to accomplish in their lives.

Of course, some of the account’s over 531,000 followers immediately began to react to the post, clicking the like button over 270 times in the first few minutes after it was shared to the platform.

“Carrie is one of the most beautiful women on this planet. I love her so much, and will continue to support her clothing line. The clothes are just so comfy!” one admirer wrote in the comments section.

“I love everything about this photo. Carrie is stunning. How can one person look so good in all different types of clothing?!” another adoring fan stated.

“Love this,” a third social media user remarked.

“Love,” a fourth person commented, adding a yellow heart emoji for emphasis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer isn’t just creating clothes for women to work out in, she’s also helping to inspire them with her brand new book, Find Your Path.

Carrie Underwood announced the book on her Instagram account last week, and fans went wild. To date, that post has garnered more than 74,000 likes and over 700 comments from devotees eager to get their own copy of the book, which is set to be released on March 3.