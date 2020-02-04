Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Speaks Out On CPS Investigation Rumors

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to dealing with drama and rumors, but she rarely addresses the claims circulating about her. However, after rumors suggested she was being investigated by CPS, Farrah spoke out to Champion Daily and set the record straight.

The rumors started after Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter posted a video to Tik Tok (which has since been deleted.) Some fans who saw the video thought that Farrah had left her daughter home alone. An Instagram page then posted a screenshot of a message they had received in which someone claimed Farrah was being investigated by CPS for the incident. However, the former Teen Mom OG star set the record straight about what is really going on.

“We live a great life and are not affected by harassment of any sort and I will not tolerate unsafe illegal actions by others lying, stalking, or harassing my family. I see I need to post less on social media since cyber bullying and hate still has not been filtered out on social media.”

The former reality show star acknowledged that since being on the hit MTV reality show, she has dealt with “harassment,” “haters,” and “stalkers.” Despite the negativity that she has had to endure, Farrah ensured that her daughter is safe.

“Sophia is protected from the evil people and it’s sad people are jealous of my dating life, and try to affect my family in a negative way,” Farrah explained.

Farrah reportedly has a new boyfriend and was spotted out with him when the video in question was reportedly posted by her daughter. However, there was really no indication that Sophia was home alone and Farrah pointed out in the interview that when she is away, her daughter is always in the care of someone, typically a family member. While she has had nannies in the past, Farrah revealed that she no longer has a nanny, but rather depends on her family.

“My father and family always watch Sophia when I’m away, as sadly nannies have proven to not be trustworthy,” Farrah said. While she didn’t go into detail about that, it is good to hear that Farrah has family she can count on to help her out with her daughter.

Farrah Abraham rose to fame on 16 & Pregnant followed by Teen Mom OG. She shared her life on the show for nearly a decade and while she no longer shares her life on the show, fans are able to keep up with her on social media.