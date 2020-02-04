Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Speaks Out On CPS Investigation Rumors

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to dealing with drama and rumors, but she rarely addresses them directly. However, after she caught wind of one that suggested she was being investigated by CPS, Farrah spoke out to Champion Daily to set the record straight.

The rumors started after Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter posted a video to Tik Tok — which has since been deleted. Some fans who saw the video thought Farrah had left her daughter home alone. An Instagram page then posted a screenshot of a message they had received in which someone claimed she was being investigated by CPS for the incident. However, the former Teen Mom OG star spoke out to discuss what was really going on.

“We live a great life and are not affected by harassment of any sort and I will not tolerate unsafe illegal actions by others lying, stalking, or harassing my family. I see I need to post less on social media since cyber bullying and hate still has not been filtered out on social media.”

She acknowledged that, since being on the hit MTV reality show, she has dealt with “harassment,” “haters,” and “stalkers.” Despite the negativity she has had to endure, Farrah has ensured that her daughter is safe.

“Sophia is protected from the evil people and it’s sad people are jealous of my dating life, and try to affect my family in a negative way,” the reality star explained.

Farrah reportedly has a new boyfriend and was spotted out with him when the video in question was allegedly posted by her daughter. However, there was no indication that Sophia was home alone and Farrah pointed out in the interview that her daughter is always watched by someone — typically a family member — when she is away. While she has had nannies in the past, Farrah revealed that she no longer one, but rather depends on her family.

“My father and family always watch Sophia when I’m away, as sadly nannies have proven to not be trustworthy,” she said. While she didn’t go into detail about that statement, fans should be happy to hear that Farrah can rely on her family to help take care of Sophia.

Farrah rose to fame when she appeared on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG. She shared her life on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade. While she no longer shares her life on the show, fans are able to keep up with her life still on social media.