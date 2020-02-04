‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms In Sultry New Snap

Kindly Myers sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a steamy new photo that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The eye-popping snap was upload on Tuesday and was an instant hit with the professional smokeshow’s 1.8 million fans. The image saw the 34-year-old posing on top of a blue-and-black striped lounge chair on the beach with a beautiful view of the water just a short distance behind her. Kindly propped herself up on one arm and one knee as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze, all the while looking smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell slayed in her itty-bitty two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from the Brazilian-based band Brukinis. The look was a bright blue color and boasted a gorgeous green and pink floral design that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though the babe’s NSFW showing of skin had likely already done the job.

Kindly’s swimwear included a halter-style top with a thin strap that wrapped around her neck, while another wrapped tight around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the number’s triangle-shaped cups thanks to its plunging neckline, giving her audience an eyeful of cleavage to up the ante of her beach day ensemble even more.

The social media sensation also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The garment was of a daringly cheeky design that covered only what was necessary, allowing Kindly to show off her toned legs and pert derriere. She tugged at its thick waistband to tease fans with another glimpse of skin while also drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Kindly kept things simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. Her platinum tresses were worn down in waves that were gathered to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder. As for her beauty, the babe was done up with a full face of makeup that consisted of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showering the Instagram hottie’s latest social media appearance with love. After just three hours of going live to her feed, the post has earned over 7,500 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload to leave compliments for Kindly’s jaw-dropping display.

“You have a fantastic body,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kindly was “the most beautiful woman on the planet.”

“Drop dead gorgeous as always,” commented a third.

Kindly often dazzles her fans with her barely-there bikini looks. Another recent Instagram update saw her showing some skin in another cheeky bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. That ensemble also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the post nearly 20,000 likes.