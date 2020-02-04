Aussie Bombshell Olivia Mathers Slays On The Beach In An Impossibly Tiny Lilac Bikini

Olivia Mathers tantalized her 570,000 Instagram followers again this week with another sexy bikini look that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Aussie bombshell took to her account on Tuesday to share the eye-popping new upload with her fans, which contained two sizzling snaps of her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Queensland. The 22-year-old was seen sitting in the sand as the clear water flowed in around her and the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Olivia’s certainly did not disappoint. The model looked smoking hot in a skimpy bikini from Oh Polly that left little to the imagination, making for a sight that proved impossible to be ignored.

Olivia slayed in her itty-bitty two-piece from the U.K.-based brand that boasted a lilac color that popped against the babe’s all-over tan. It included an impossibly tiny halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. Its ruched, triangle-shaped cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the piece from every angle. The number also featured a daringly low-cut neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight — though nobody in Olivia’s audience seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The lower half of the stunner’s swimwear was equally risque, if not more. The number covered only what was necessary, and allowed Olivia to showcased her toned legs and killer curves thanks to its dangerously high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Olivia did not add any accessories to her beach day ensemble to let her impressive figure and barely-there bikini look take center stage. Her blond tresses were worn down and blew messily around her face in the ocean breeze, and she sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing some love for the social media sensation’s latest Instagram upload. It has racked up over 12,500 likes after just two hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Olivia’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look incredible,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was “goals.”

“You look stunning in that bikini, gorgeous!” commented a third.

Olivia has been dazzling her fans with a number of bikini looks lately. Just yesterday, she flaunted her curves again on Instagram in a strapless black two-piece that was even tinier than her swimwear from today. That post also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the snaps nearly 27,000 likes.