Fitness Model Jen Selter Puts Sculpted Body On Display In Latest Workout Video

Jen Selter took to social media platform Instagram on Monday to encourage her followers to join her in her “Free Motion Cable Series” workout. The fitness model goes through a series of pulley exercises while demonstrating how to perform each exercise and adding a written description of each one in the caption of the post.

For the workout, the brunette bombshell dons a blue outfit consisting of a sports bra and tight leggings. The top leaves a glimpse of the model’s toned abdomen on display while the high-waisted, skin-hugging bottoms highlight every curve and muscle on her lower half. Jen completed her gym look with a pair of aqua sneakers and her straight, brown tresses pulled back into a low ponytail.

The video starts with Jen facing the camera as she performs the Pulley Alternating Step-Up exercise and shows off her chiseled abs. The camera makes sure to capture the fitness guru at various angles to give viewers a better idea of how to position their body during their own workout.

After completing the first exercise, Jen moves into Pulley Single Leg Step-Ups, which involves maintaining one leg on the platform during the entire exercise. The third exercise is the Pulley Single Leg Step-up to Single Arm Curl. Jen demonstrates the move by once again keeping one leg steady on the platform while stepping down with the other leg and pulling up on the cable at the same time.

The second-to-last exercise is called the Pulley Single Leg Step-Up to Single Arm Shoulder Press, which is similar to the previous exercise, except that instead of performing a bicep curl while stepping on and off the platform, Jen performs a shoulder press towards the ceiling.

Finally, the model moves into the Squat Hold and Curl, which involves moving into a squatting position behind the platform and performing bicep curls at the same time.

In the caption of the post, Jen tells her 12.8 million followers that they should save the workout and give it a try. She also encourages them to head to the Fitplan app, which features all of her workout programs and gives subscribers a week free trial.

In the comments section of the video, the fitness buff’s followers tell her that she is “goals” and compliment her on her enviable figure. Many of them also express their gratitude for her workout programs and for motivating them to pursue their fitness goals.

“You are the best trainer,” one Instagram user commented.

Jen often takes to the photo and video-sharing platform to share short video clips with her followers and encourage them to partake in her workout programs, as The Inquisitr previously reported.