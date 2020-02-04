Ashanti Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves On Stage In Another Daring Outfit

R&B star Ashanti has been thrilling her 5.3 million Instagram followers lately with sizzling snaps that showcase her daring stage outfits. The snaps, taken while she is performing, also show off her dangerous curves — and her latest Instagram updates were no different.

In one of her recent posts, a double Instagram update, Ashanti flaunted a bold jacket and skimpy bottom combination that she wore on stage. In the first snap in the post, Ashanti held a bedazzled microphone in one hand while her other hand was placed on her forehead. The bombshell had her long locks pulled back in a sleek ponytail that cascaded down her back and rocked a pair of large hoop earrings. She also had a pair of sunglasses on that obscured most of her face, so not much beyond her bold red lip was visible. Ashanti’s hand positioning looked like she was searching the crowd for something, and she referenced the pose in the caption.

Ashanti stunned in a statement jacket crafted from a unique print. The jacket had voluminous sleeves and was belted at the waist to accentuate her hourglass physique. She paired the jacket with some matching booty shorts in the same print and added a pair of fishnet stockings to finish the ensemble.

While only a sliver of her voluptuous legs were on display in the first snap, in the second shot, Ashanti shared a more zoomed out perspective that showed off nearly her entire body. The stunner’s curvaceous thighs and derriere were on full display, and she added a pair of black over-the-knee boots to finish off the look. She was in the middle of a performance and looked stunning in the snaps.

Ashanti’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 27,700 likes within just 12 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

“Always looking beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a series of heart emoji.

Another follower responded to Ashanti’s caption.

“Well here I am girl.”

“I love your outfit. It’s fierce,” one fan added.

“Love the fishnets,” another said.

Ashanti loves to stun her fans with sizzling outfits on stage. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap in which she flaunted her ample derriere in a thong bodysuit. She paired the look with fishnets again for her performance and looked incredible in the daring ensemble.