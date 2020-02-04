Fitness Bombshell Ainsley Rodriguez Powers Through Core Workout In Sports Bra & Skimpy Purple Shorts

As one of the most popular fitness influencers on Instagram, Ainsley Rodriguez has earned her spot among the top through hard work and dedication. The brunette bombshell has cultivated a healthy following of 1.9 million devoted fans and shares regular updates that educate — and sometimes titillate — her admirers.

Her latest share was a video compilation that showed her powering through a serious core workout while wearing a white workout bra and a skimpy pair of purple shorts. Ainsley was using an adjustable sit-up bench for her workout, which consisted of four moves that targeted the abs.

Ainsley’s first move was a laying oblique bench crunch during which she lay on her side and performed a crunch. The move gave her followers a nice look at her ripped abs while she performed the exercise. She recommended 12 repetitions on each side.

The second clip showed her performing a medicine ball crunch toss. The exercise consisted of her completing a crunch while holding a weighted medicine ball. At the top of the crunch, she tossed the ball into the air. The fitness guru suggested 16 repetitions of this ab-burning move.

The beauty’s third move was a controlled crunch to a sit-up. With the bench at a slight angle, she performed a crunch at a slow pace before moving into a sit-up. Ainsley’s recommendation for this exercise was 12 repetitions.

The last exercise in Ainsley’s update was a set of leg raises. She lay on her back and lifted her heels to the ceiling, raising her lower back off the bench slowly. She suggested doing the move for 16 repetitions with a focus on controlling the movement.

In the post’s caption, Ainsley told her followers that their abs would not show unless their body fat percentage was low enough, reminding them that diet is a crucial aspect to any workout regimen — especially one that targets abs.

Her fans thanked her for sharing the exercises, and many commented on her dedication.

“You always share so great and so inspiring workout videos! Love this core routine you look so lean so stunning,” one admirer commented.

“Strong core work warrior,” wrote a second follower.

“See! This is why you have amazing abs!” a third social media user said.

“I really admire you. You are a perfect woman,” a fourth fan told Ainsley.

There is little doubt that Ainsley puts in the work necessary to keep her body in tiptop shape. As more evidence of her dedication, she recently showed off her fit physique in a tiny black bikini.