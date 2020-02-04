Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Leaves Little To The Imagination In G-String & Tank Top

Kayla Moody left little to the imagination as she rocked a skimpy g-string and a barely-there top for her latest Instagram upload. The hot military wife shared the NSFW photo with her fans on Tuesday morning.

In the racy snap, Kayla held nothing back as she posed next to a white SUV wearing nothing but some white g-string panties and a striped tank top with a daring cut.

The ensemble flaunted the model’s ample bust, toned arms, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, and booty as she stood to the side and lifted her shirt up to expose even more skin.

Kayla looked over her shoulder with a flirty smirk on her face. She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders.

The bombshell also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The application included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and light pink lip gloss.

In the caption of the photo, the model told her fans that if they have a happy mind they’re on track to leading a happy life.

Meanwhile, many of Kayla’s 634,000-plus fans immediately began to respond to the racy pic, clicking the like button nearly 3,000 times and leaving over 70 comments within the first 45 minutes after it was published to her feed.

“Gorgeous. Happy mind, happy eyes,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Always perfect & very beautiful,” another adoring fan quipped.

“You always look AMAZING! SO SEXY AND BEAUTIFUL!!” a third social media user gushed.

“Kayla always knows how to start my morning off right. I love scrolling through my feed and seeing her latest picture to kick off the day. It puts me in a great mood and she always leaves me with a smile,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla often rocks barely-there ensembles on Instagram. She’s seen in tiny lingerie, skimpy bikinis, skintight dresses, and revealing tops in nearly every one of her snaps.

This week was no different. On Monday, the model posed in a a scanty black lingerie set with black heels as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

That photo also proved to be a hit among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, it’s raked in over 13,000 likes and more than 330 comments.