Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Low-Cut Camouflage Workout Gear

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap that accentuated her hourglass physique in a recent update. The post was a paid partnership with the brand Sweet Sweat, and Arianny looked stunning in the shot.

In the picture, Arianny rocked a camouflage athletic outfit that clung to her curves. The brunette bombshell had an olive green Sweet Sweat wrap around her stomach, so her toned abdomen wasn’t on display. However, she appeared to be wearing a camouflage sports bra with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top also showed off her sculpted arms.

The picture was cropped right under Arianny’s hips, so her incredible legs weren’t visible, but she appeared to be wearing matching camouflage leggings. The beauty had her brunette locks done in a half-up style with curls cascading down her chest, and kept the accessories simple. She added a pair of statement earrings and a gold bangle to finish off the look.

Arianny likewise kept her makeup application fairly neutral, looking stunning yet ready for a sweat session. She wore long lashes and a pink gloss on her lips, and her nails were painted a dark hue as she rested one hand on her hip.

As Arianny indicated in the geotag of the post, the photograph was taken in Los Angeles, California. She gave her eager Instagram followers a discount code in the caption of the post, if they were interested in picking up the workout enhancer that she claims to use.

Whether or not they’re interested in picking up a Sweet Sweat band for themselves, Arianny’s followers loved the smoking hot snap that highlighted her shapely figure. The post racked up over 21,300 likes within just 18 hours, and many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the shot.

“Love your hair like this!” one admirer said of the playful style.

“Looking fabulous Arianny, ready for a workout i see, so gorgeous, very beautiful,” another fan commented.

“Great shot, love this!” one follower added.

Another person was digging the print of her ensemble and said, “look great in camo.”

Arianny seems to love to keep her followers guessing when it comes to what type of outfit she’ll be wearing next on her Instagram page. In her past few posts, in addition to workout gear, Arianny has rocked winter wear, a sexy red bodysuit, and even silky pajamas. As The Inquisitr reported, one of her latest snaps showed her getting cozy in a pink silk pajama top that was knotted at her stomach, along with matching pajama shorts.