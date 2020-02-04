The Pussycat Dolls Get Soaking Wet In PVC Bodysuits In Hot New Video Teaser

Ashley Roberts shared a sizzling teaser showing the ladies, including Nicole Scherzinger, getting drenched in seriously skimpy outfits.

The Pussycat Dolls are gearing up to drop their big comeback single “React” this week, and bandmember Ashley Roberts is giving fans a sexy tease for what fans can expect when the group releases the music video for the song. In a teaser snap shared to her Instagram account on February 4, the five performers got soaking wet and showed some skin as they shot the sultry new video.

The photo showed Ashley, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar all leaning back on chairs while they pulled off a very risqué dance move with their legs wide apart.

The beauties posed with their heads tilted all the way back as they looked up to the ceiling while water poured down on them from above. Ashley and Kimberly rocked revealing skin-colored PVC bodysuits which didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination, while Carmit and Jessica opted for skintight PVC outfits with their legs covered.

As for Nicole, who was front and center in the sexy group shot, she sizzled in a darker shiny two-piece look that showed off her incredibly toned bare midsection.

Ashley tagged each of her fellow Pussycat Dolls in the hot new photo as she confirmed in the caption that it was taken during filming for their upcoming music video. She revealed to her more than half a million followers that it was a “sneak peek” at the project alongside the hashtags #splishsplash, #pcdreunion, #pussycatdolls and #morning.

Ashley also joked that she was making things a little bit hotter as she made herself a morning cup of tea.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to say not only how hot the ladies looked in the new sneak peek but also to share their anticipation to finally hear “React” in full.

“It looks fantastic can’t wait,” one fan told Ashley with a kiss emoji.

“You girls are slaying it! Looking and performing better than ever. Slayyyy..ing… it!!!!! All the best, Dolls!!” another admirer said.

“I can’t wait to see it!!” a third person wrote of the “React” music video.

Others flooded the comments section with fire emoji.

The song, which is expected to be released on February 7, will mark the band’s first new single in a decade. They last dropped “Hush Hush; Hush Hush” in 2009.

The girl group gave fans a preview of “React” in November. The Pussycat Dolls reunited and performed a snippet of the track as part of a medley of hits on The X Factor: Celebrity, where Nicole serves as a judge alongside Simon Cowell.

Ashley also previously gave a glimpse at the video earlier this month when she stunned in a sheer black cut-out PVC bodysuit.