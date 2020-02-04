Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Slips Out Of Her Robe In Flirty Lingerie Photos

Tarsha Whitmore fans woke up to a sultry new update from their favorite Instagram star on Tuesday morning. The Aussie bombshell took to social media bright and early on Tuesday morning to showcase a sizzling look from Oh Polly — the gorgeous blonde boasts a fruitful collaboration with the popular brand, and often models Oh Polly swimwear on her page — and put her insane body on display in yet another skin-baring upload.

The new photo share was a double update that saw Tarsha rocking a sporty yet very sexy lingerie set. The 19-year-old hottie wore a black two-piece that flattered her fair skin and glowing tan, and beautifully complemented her golden tresses. The outfit was extremely skimpy, and consisted of a minuscule sports bra and what appeared to be very high-cut thong bottoms. Tarsha looked incredible in the daring ensemble, which offered a great view of her spectacularly toned body. The stunner completed her tantalizing morning look with a lush bathrobe in a deep blue color, which she wore open — and sultrily let slip off of her shoulders to better showcase the eye-catching lingerie and to flash her killer curves.

Tarsha left little to the imagination in the scanty attire. The stunning model showed off all of her bombshell curves, flaunting her washboard abs and exposing a generous amount of cleavage. The plunging bra offered little coverage for her shapely chest — the item featured thin spaghetti straps and small triangle cups that barely contained the blonde’s curvaceous bust. The teeny bottoms were just as bit as revealing, and had a tiny triangle front and thick side straps that were pulled high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass frame. The photos captured Tarsha from the knee up, showcasing the model’s chiseled thighs. The babe’s navel piercing lured the gaze to her sculpted tummy, calling attention to her taut waistline.

The steamy update was sure to send quite a few pulses racing with little effort on Tarsha’s part. Nevertheless, the Australian beauty showed her flirty side by posing seductively for the camera, and sent temperatures soaring on her page. The first photo shared with fans saw the babe puckering up to blow a kiss to her fans. Her eyes were closed, adding a coy tone to the flirtatious snap. A swipe to the next slide showed the model flaunting her assets as she cocked one hip to the side and slightly spread her legs, all the while looking directly into the camera with a coquettish gaze.

Tarsha was all glammed up for the shoot, sporting a fresh-faced look that included subtle, natural-looking makeup. She wore a shimmering white eyeshadow, a touch of blush, and a glossy pink shade on her plump lips. Her glam was complete with a bold mascara that accentuated the model’s stirring gaze. Her long locks fell down her back and over her shoulder in a relaxed style, brushing over her decolletage and further drawing the eye to her buxom curves.

The spicy pics sent some sultry morning vibes on Tarsha’s Instagram feed, for more than one reason. The snaps — which were taken at the posh Palazzo Versace Hotel in Queensland, according to the post’s geotag — offered a peek at the quaint room the model spent the night in, and even showed a glimpse of her unmade bed. The detail added a candid feel to the photos, which completely won over fans’ hearts.

The photos were an immediate hit with Tarsha’s followers, racking up more than 18,600 likes and close to 200 comments despite the early hour of posting.

“Hoooowww is this possible,” penned one of the blonde’s devotees, adding two loudly-crying face emoji and a pair of blue-heart emoji.

“Perfection,” declared a second fan, further expressing their admiration for the smoking-hot look with a trio of fire emoji.

“Wow you look stunning,” remarked a third Instagrammer, followed by a heart emoji and an OK-hand emoji.