Blond Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Snap

Master of social media Rosanna Arkle knows exactly how to get the attention of her 5 million Instagram followers. Usually, that involves showing off plenty of skin in barely-there outfits. Her latest social media share reminded her fans why they should be following her as she flaunted her world-famous derrière in a pair of thong bikini bottoms.

Rosanna’s update was a group of two pictures that saw her wearing a colorful, comic strip crop top with the skimpy bottoms. According to the post’s geotag, she was somewhere in New Zealand. Judging from the sand, she might have been near a beach. A large rock formation and tropical trees were also visible in the snaps.

One photo showed Rosanna from the backside. She tugged on the sides of her bikini, showing off her perfect booty as well as her toned thighs. The camera captured her with her hair tossed over her head as she leaned forward just a bit with a flirty smile on her face.

The second picture showed the beauty from the front in the titillating outfit, giving her fans a better look at her top. While it had long sleeves and a mock turtleneck, it was still sexy as it cut off just below her breasts, showing off her smooth skin and flat midriff.

Rosanna’s admirers also got a good look at her hourglass shape in the skimpy suit. She accentuated her hips by standing with one leg crossed in front of the other. She tilted her head and gave the camera a sultry look with piercing eyes and pouty pink lips. She held one hand up to the side of her face as her long, wavy hair fell over one shoulder.

In the caption, she mentioned that the cute top came from Fashion Nova. She also told her followers to comment with a comic strip quote.

Some of them played along, but others could not help but rave about how hot she looked.

“Not sure witch [sic] side is more PERFECT,” commented one fan.

“Hot damn you look fantastic as hell in that bikini,” said a second admirer.

“I love your look. You are gorgeous,” wrote a third Instagrammer.

“You are a goddess,” a fourth follower told her.

With her good looks and killer figure, Rosanna cannot help but look like a goddess as she poses scantily clad. Last month, she looked sensational in a skintight bodysuit while enjoying a blissful moment in the sun.