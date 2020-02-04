Jennifer Lopez’s Pole-Dancing Skills Hysterically Trolled By Leah Remini

Jennifer Lopez‘s pole dancing skills were hysterically trolled by her best friend Leah Remini in a new Instagram post. The actress took to the social media site to both pay homage to and poke fun at the Hustlers‘ star’s expertise.

Leah shared a clip of her pal at Super Bowl LIV twirling on a stripper pole for millions of viewers around the world during the sporting event held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The actress followed that up with a quick video of her television husband, King of Queens star Kevin James also spinning on a pole on the set of their former hit television series.

Leah said in the post that it was a “nice try” on Jennifer’s part but she should watch out for Kevin during next year’s big game. The actress and activist then tagged her pal and her former co-star in the caption.

In the clip taken by what appears to be Leah from her television at home, Jennifer is seen in a sparkly Versace bodysuit made from sheer fabric and adorned with mirror-like jewels. The stunning outfit was decorated with 12,000 silver sequins and 15,000 hand-sewn Swarovski crystals stated The Hollywood Reporter.

During the video, where Jennifer performed her 1999 hit song “Waiting For Tonight,” the actress, singer and dancer perfectly clung to and spun around a pole on stage while singing her song.

It was that clip that Leah shared to Instagram, immediately followed by a moment from the vintage episode where Kevin was seen on the bedroom set of King of Queens, which aired on CBS from 1998 through 2007. The show starred Leah, Kevin, and Jerry Stiller.

The episode Leah shared was titled “Pole Lox.” It shows Kevin in character as Doug, wearing his UPS driver uniform, attempting to show wife Carrie, played by Leah, how to use a stripper pole.

In “Pole Lox,” Doug learned that some of his friends’ wives or girlfriends used pole dancing at their homes as a way to spice up their romantic lives. So he got one for the home he and Carrie shared.

The problem was that Carrie was terrible at it, which produced the funny scene Leah shared with the social media site.

Fans thought the similarities were hysterical and shared their comments regarding the video to Instagram.

“I was totally thinking about that episode when I was watching Jennifer!! That’s one of my all-time favorites,” said one follower and fan of the two women, and The King of Queens.

“Omg one of my all-time faves!! Too funny” remarked a second fan.

“Ohhh that would have been so great if he came out and did that,” joked a third fan of the possibility of Kevin James dancing alongside Jennifer during the Super Bowl.