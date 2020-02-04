Kendall Jenner Wows In A Pink String Bikini In Miami

Kendall stripped down to her bikini and got cozy with basketball player Ben Simmons.

Kendall Jenner sizzled in a pretty skimpy pink bikini in stunning new photos shared online this week. The gorgeous 24-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted where all the Super Bowl action took place over the weekend, Miami, Florida, as she soaked up the sun in the Sunshine State with basketball player Ben Simmons.

In the new photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, the beauty and the athlete were spotted doing a little sunbathing by the hotel pool together on February 3 after attending the big football game at the Hard Rock Stadium one day earlier.

Kendall could be seen in the sizzling snaps after she stripped down to her pretty revealing bikini look which was made up of a triangle string bikini top in a fun and colorful pink floral print. The feminine look featured a tie design across her chest with thin strings that stretched up and tied around the back of her neck for a halterneck design.

She matched that with a pair of string bottoms in the same fun pink print but opted to keep her bottom half a little more covered as she walked around the hotel grounds with her man.

In the candid photos, Kendall kept things very matchy matchy as she wrapped a sarong around her waist in the same dark and light pink design while she and her man walked around the hotel grounds.

Kim Kardashian‘s younger sister ditched the sarong when she did some sunbathing, but was spotted shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark shades on her eyes.

She also rocked a bucket hat on her head in the exact same print for a coordinated look.

As for Ben, he showed off his own toned body as he went shirtless while sitting alongside the beauty. The star put his abs on full show while he rocked a pair of black-and-white swimshorts.

But it wasn’t all pleasure for the two, who now seem to have reconciled their romance, as Ben also found time to mix in a little business after a fun Super Bowl weekend with the model.

The star athlete was back on the court that night as his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, took on the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena.

The 76ers suffered a loss in the Sunshine State, with the Florida team winning 137-106.

The latest sizzling look at Kendall in a bikini comes shortly after the supermodel wowed in a tiny red two-piece when she spent some time with friends while out on the water on a yacht back in December.