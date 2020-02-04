Australian Model Laura Amy Sizzles In Scandalously Skimpy Neon Orange Bikini

Laura Amy is showing some skin on Instagram again, much to the delight of her fans. The Australian bombshell slipped into yet another skimpy swimwear on Monday, February 4, and took to her account on the social media platform to share not one, but two sizzling photos and a video of her showing off her incredible figure in the barely-there bikini that sent pulses racing.

Laura’s two-piece bathing suit was neon orange in color. The bikini top had classic triangle-style cups that barely covered her chest. It is important to note that the top was tiny and it barely covered her breasts as she spilled out from the sides. She wore matching bikini bottoms that were just as skimpy as the legs were high-cut and the waist had a sexy low-cut style, accentuating her taut stomach.

In the first photo, Laura sat on an outdoor wicker chair with a white cushion. She popped her right hip to the side as she slightly leaned to the armrest. Her hourglass figure and curvy behind were exposed in the process. The next snap showed Laura sitting upright with her legs bent to the side. The last one in the series showed a video of Laura filming herself, showing her fans a quick tour of her incredibly toned body.

The Sydney-based model added a few accessories to finish off her glam look, including a pair of gold hoop earrings, a thick gold bangle, and a few rings. Her long brunette locks were slicked back into a high ponytail, as she pursed her lips slightly and looked straight into the camera. The skimpy bikini she rocked in the update was from the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag them in both the picture itself and in the caption of the post.

Laura had full makeup on, including defined brows, nude-toned eyeshadow, contour, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Many of her fans couldn’t get enough of the jaw-dropping display, and the post received over 15,300 likes and upwards of 370 comments within just 12 hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new sizzling hot update.

“You are so hot,” one follower commented.

“Woooooow! So sexy, baby. You are so beautiful, so pretty, and sweet. You are a wonderful dream that I never want to end,” another admirer gushed, adding a string of flame and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have a fantastic body,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Can’t deal with you,” a fourth Instagrammer added.