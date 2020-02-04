Karrueche Tran Sizzles In A Strapless Black Bikini At The Beach In Miami

Karrueche stunned in a strapless two-piece with a silver ring in the center of her chest.

Karrueche Tran wound down from her Super Bowl weekend in the city where all the action happened with a sunny trip to the beach. In candid new photos shared online by The Daily Mail, the former Claws actress was spotted as she hit the sand in Miami, Florida, on February 3 where she put her flawless body on full show in a skimpy black two-piece.

The stunner proudly showed off all her obvious hard work in the gym in her strapless bikini look, which revealed just enough skin from the beauty as paparazzi snapped away.

The star’s chic two-piece was made up of a strapless black bandeau top which stretched all the way across her chest with a silver hoop in the center.

She paired that with a matching pair of dark bottoms which had the same stylish hoop design on her hips. The bottoms featured a thicker strap across both sides and sat just below her bellybutton to highlight her slim waist.

Karrueche had her long dark hair away from her face and tied up into a topknot on the top of her head, while she also appeared to be wearing only minimal – if any – makeup as she let her undeniable natural beauty shine through.

Karrueche – who recently stunned in nothing but a towel on social media – looked happy and healthy at the coast. She flashed a big smile for the camera and was spotted doing some relaxing and wading into the water.

The 31-year-old star accessorized her dark bikini with several chains around her neck and bracelets on her left wrist. She also rocked two shiny anklets on her right ankle and a pair of small gold hoop earrings in both ears to keep things extra glamorous for her sunny beach day.

The actress showed off her multiple tattoos as she walked along the sand, including several words all the way down her spine and a paragraph across her left side.

Karrueche had some fun on the sand and in the water with a few of her famous pals. She was photographed spending some time with singer Chantel Jeffries, who sizzled in a revealing pink bikini, and model Jasmine Sanders.

The star’s not exactly a stranger to showing off her flawless bikini body to her fans, though.

As The Inquisitr reported back in October, the beauty wowed her Instagram followers when she shared sizzling bikini photos after she slipped into an orange two-piece while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Karrueche struck several poses as she flashed some skin for the camera in the string swimwear look as she visited some very tropical locations around Eleuthera Island.