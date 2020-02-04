‘Hamilton’ Movie Coming To Theaters In 2021 With Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Broadway Cast

A feature film of the smash Broadway play Hamilton, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of the original show cast will be headed to theaters in 2021. This will give moviegoers the opportunity to enjoy the experience of this legendary Broadway production without paying hundreds of dollars in theater ticket fees.

Prior to the exit of the original Hamilton cast in 2016, three shows were taped live in front of a theater audience. This exciting filmed production will enable theatergoers the chance to have an immersive experience at a show that has changed the face of Broadway reported Deadline.

The movie will have a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes in length and was directed by Tommy Kail at The Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City, home to the show for the past five years.

Original cast members of the production who will be seen in the film version of Hamilton include Daveed Diggs (Black-ish), Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Evil), and Phillipa Soo.

Deadline reported the news on the heels of a tweet by Miranda, the writer of the book, music, and lyrics of the show, as well as its star.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

Miranda revealed in an interview with Variety that he was “proud” of what was captured in the film version of his beloved Broadway play, revealing that it brings the original cast of the show to the “largest audience possible.”

Deadline also reported that Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the show.

“All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world,” Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger said in a statement to Variety.

Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show uses rap, hip-hop, R&B, and classic Broadway-style tunes to tell the life story of Alexander Hamilton and the dynamic men and women of history who directly shaped his life both politically and personally.

These include Marquis de Lafayette, Eliza Hamilton, George Washington, King George III, Thomas Jefferson, Angelica Schuyler, Aaron Burr, James Madison, and John Laurens to name a few of the historical and titular characters depicted in the play.

Fans were thrilled to learn of the film and took to Instagram to share their excitement.

“Incredible!!! Awe! The world needs to see this! Hooray!” said one fan of the show and its music.

“My dreams are coming true!” said a second social media user.