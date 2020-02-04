Columbian Model Ariana James Rocks A Leather Miniskirt & Cropped Top For Sultry New Snap

Ariana James cranked up the heat on her Instagram page on Monday afternoon with a sexy snapshot showing her rocking an edgy outfit.

Ariana wore a black leather miniskirt and a matching leather top with quarter sleeves and a plunging neckline that flaunted ample cleavage along with the curves of the breasts. The cropped nature of her shirt exposed a few inches of her toned midriff. She tagged Superdown clothing and Revolve in her post.

She didn’t indicate exactly where she posed for the photo, but it looked like a house in Miami, Florida, possibly her own. The stunner modeled her stylish outfit by standing near a doorframe with a watercolor painting hung on the wall behind her head. With one hand wrapped around the doorframe, Ariana leaned forward and lifted one of her legs while arching her back and popping her booty. Her rear end looked particularly voluptuous in the tight material of her little skirt.

To accessorize, Ariana donned a black belt and several diamond earrings. She wore a sleek, high ponytail and rocked a subtle face of makeup that included blush, lipstick, and mascara. She also expertly sculpted her eyebrows. Finally, her nails appeared to be freshly painted in a shade of white.

In less than six hours, the beauty’s post racked up more than 84,700 likes and over 700 comments. Fans from across the globe took to her comments section to praise the buxom brunette for her stellar fashion sense and goddess-like looks.

Ariana typically posts pics of herself wearing swimsuits and casual ensembles on her Instagram feed. They’re often sexy shots, but not usually quite as edgy as her newer look. Her admirers were pleased to see her shaking things up with something as bold as her all-leather ensemble.

“Good look for you. Absolutely beautiful,” said one user.

“Out standing [sic] as always,” wrote a second person, adding a heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Wow you look so hoooottt beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in, inserting various heart emoji to their remark.

“You’re PERFECT Someday I’ll be like you,” added a fourth, Spanish-speaking, fan.

Apart from her regular followers, many of Ariana’s colleagues also liked and commented on her post, including Nina Serebrova, Yarishna Ayala, Yudy Arias, and Tata Gnecco.

Previously, the model shared two sultry snapshots of herself wearing a racy red peek-a-boo top. That image also showed off her curvaceous bosom and her gorgeous thick mane of raven-colored hair.