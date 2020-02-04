Blac Chyna Leans Over In A White Minidress On Instagram

Blac Chyna shared a series of three new photos to her Instagram page over the past several hours, and the most recent update is arguably the most sizzling. The model was spotted striking a sexy pose as she leaned over in a white minidress.

The dress was made of a shiny fabric with thick straps and a low scoop neckline. It hugged all of her curves, and the short hem left her toned legs showing.

Blac faced the camera and placed her hands on her thighs for the shot. At the same time, she popped out her booty and arched her back. This meant that her cleavage was on full display, along with the side of her curvy derriere. Her colorful thigh tattoos were also visible on her right leg.

The beauty opted for a platinum blond wig with luxurious curls. Her locks were so long that they almost reached the bottom of the frame of the picture. As well, the color of her hair complemented the light tone of her outfit.

Moreover, the stunner’s makeup added glam to her look, especially her shimmery brown eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. Her eyes were further accentuated with light color right below her brows. Furthermore, she didn’t wear any visible pieces of jewelry.

Blac was photographed outside, as she stood in a meadow with rolling hills in the background. There were thin plants in the foreground, plus a leafless tree behind her to her left.

The shot was taken on a sunny day, with no visible clouds in the skies. The yellow, glowing lighting also hinted that the picture was taken in the period of time before sunset, which left her skin looking especially flawless.

Her enthusiastic fans took to the comments section to share their messages.

“You look like a beautiful gazelle,” gushed an admirer.

“U LOOK SOOOOOO GOOD U MAKE WATER LOOK DRY MA,” raved a supporter.

“Need more Dreamy material!” exclaimed a follower.

“A pose baby!” wrote a fourth social media user.

In addition, Blac shared another update on January 10 where she rocked another dress. This time, it was a long-sleeved pink ensemble with lettering on the front.

“It’s not me it’s you,” it read.

The model sat on top of a toy Mercedes car that was also pink. She extended her legs in front of her and crossed her left leg on top. The beauty placed her left hand on her hips and raised her other hand to her mouth.