Sofia Richie Only Wears Jeans In Sizzling New Instagram Pic

Sofia Richie heated things up on her Instagram page today with a new topless photo, which is notable since she rarely shares topless pics. The stunner posed in only a pair of denim pants as she promoted her collaboration with Rolla’s jeans.

The model was seen standing and facing the camera straight-on. She crossed her arms in front of her chest and propped out her right knee in front. She went barefoot for the occasion, and she pointed her toe. Moreover, Sofia gazed at the camera with a flirty pout on her face.

The jeans that she wore were light denim. They had a high waistline that rested right at her belly button. It hugged her hips and were slightly frayed at the bottom.

Plus, the beauty wore her hair down in a middle part, her dark roots giving way to light blond locks. She brushed her hair behind her shoulders, and a strand framed the side of her face.

Sofia didn’t wear any accessories, and this left the focus completely on her figure and her pants. In particular, her toned arms and midriff were hard to miss.

The bombshell stood in the corner of a light blue room. She was well-lit in the shot, and she cast a soft glow on the wall behind her.

Her many followers headed to the comments section to talk about her newest share.

“WHAT ARE YOU DOING!” exclaimed an admirer.

“CEO of always looking hot,” declared a supporter.

“I’d like this body pls,” joked a third social media user.

“Yes I DO want to party with you at the launch,” gushed a fan, referring to the captions.

Fans have the chance to enter to win a trip to Los Angeles to party with her at the VIP launch party for Rolla’s x Sofia Richie collaboration. They’re offering return tickets for two people to L.A., a place to stay, and a $250 gift card. The event is taking place on Sunday, February 23 so it’s coming up in less than three weeks from today.

In addition, Sofia showed off her figure while ditching a shirt on January 22. However, she wasn’t topless, as she wore a black leather jacket in the photos. The sensation also sported dark pants and matching sandals. Her outfit left her cleavage and toned abs on full display. The model posed in front of two, colorful pieces of art: a painting and a sculpture. The abstract painting featured a redheaded woman, and the sculpture was by Keith Haring.