A Version Of Shakira’s Sexy Red Super Bowl 2020 Outfit Is Now Available For Purchase

A limited-edition version of Shakira‘s racy burgundy crop top and skirt from the 2020 Super Bowl is now available to purchase, reports Page Six.

Designed by Peter Dundas — who also created Shakira’s half-time outfit — and sold through the Dundas World website, the entire top-and-skirt set doesn’t come cheap. It costs close to $4,000 to purchase both components. While it’s not a replica of Shakira’s outfit, it is pretty similar. The official product name is the Lipstick Red Crystal Josephine twin set, and it’s also sold in a nude color.

The side-zip bralette consists of crystals embroidered by hand in an Art-Deco design. The skirt has a beaded fringed hemline and matching Art-Deco crystals. Accessory recommendations include the Dundas beaded fringe bag and their velvet ribbon-tie embroidered sandals.

The Page Six article wrote that the original Dundas-designed ensemble was made with “a custom cropped bustier with crisscrossing straps, along with a removable corset and fringed skirt.”

In a press release, the designer stated the look was inspired by the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and her music. He said that he wanted to show off her “raw sexuality” and create something that would tailor to her performance and her “animal passion.”

Billboard stated that her first outfit of the night took ten days to make and was adorned with over 30,000 Swarvoski crystals. Dundas also designed her “metallic-and-crystal gold outfit,” which featured “a cropped bomber jacket emblazoned with a Dundas designed Shakira monogram alongside a Dundas panther motif” along with “matching Adidas Superstar sneakers.”

The Latina superstar performed a medley of her greatest hits in the daring ensemble before her co-headliner, Jennifer Lopez, joined her. Lopez rocked a custom Versace silver catsuit. Dundas stated that he chose the gold ensemble for Shakira to complement her costume.

On social media, fans seemed to love Shakira’s bold costumes.

“Wow, I LOVE the RED outfit @shakira rocked during the #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW,” said one Twitter user.

Other people were just impressed that the two performers managed to change outfits so quickly. Several users also joked that Shakira appeared to have worn the same outfit during the performance that her character, Gazelle, from Zootopia wore.

Shakira wore her same outfit from Zootopia… pic.twitter.com/kjc3tlPZLY — Real Patrick Kling (@PatrickSKling) February 3, 2020

While Shakira’s suggestive outfit went over well with the majority of her fans, her co-headliner received some backlash for her provocative pole-dancing routine. The Inquisitr reported that outraged parents took to social media to lambast the Hustlers star for doing something they deemed promiscuous during a family-friendly event.