Peruvian Model Alessandra Fuller Rocks Animal-Print Bikini In Hot New Selfie

Alessandra Fuller let it all hang out in the most recent image that was shared on her Instagram page. As fans who follow the Peruvian bombshell on social media know, Fuller loves to rock some insanely sexy outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, bodycon dresses, and more. In the latest update that was shared on her wildly popular page, the beauty stunned in the sun in a double-photo update.

In the caption of the shot, the bombshell asked fans what they like to play on the beach. She appeared front and center in the up close and personal shot, wearing a slight smile on her face and looking straight into the camera. The model left little to the imagination while clad in a sexy triangle bikini top that had an animal print on it and dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. Fuller accessorized her beach-chic look with a few gold rings and a necklace with her initial.

The stunner looked nothing short of gorgeous, rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The model did not appear in the second photo in the series but the photo included two colorful pink ping pong paddles. Since it went live on her page a short time ago, the post has garnered a ton of attention for the social media star, racking up over 65,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some of Fuller’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section of emoji or dropped a line to let her know that they are fans. Most of the comments were in Spanish but a few were in English.

“Ale, I love you, I am an admirer of your beauty,” one fan gushed, adding series of heart-eye emoji.

“Fairytale Princess!!!!!!!!!! You are beautiful,” a second follower raved in addition to a series of flame emoji.

“I like to soak my feet and play with the water it is super relaxing to go to the beach and in the afternoon watching the sunset is the best,” another added.

