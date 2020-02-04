Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Dons Spurs & Flaunts Her ‘New’ Booty, Gets Real About Plastic Surgery

Foxy model Niece Waidhofer gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers the perfect remedy for their Monday blues with a sexy snap that showed off her plump and perky booty.

According to Niece, her notoriously curvy behind is relatively “new.” She’s not shy about admitting the fact she used plastic surgery to perfect her backside. In her caption, she joked that she nearly “popped” her butt after squatting to set up the camera to achieve a great shot of her daring high heels, which were adorned with dangerous-looking spurs. The pic showed a close-up of her shoes and the model’s reflection in her full-length bedroom mirror.

Aside from her show-stopping heels, the vixen also rocked a provocative bra with multiple chains and belt buckles, keeping it fastened around her bust. She paired her BDSM-inspired top with revealing black panties that allowed her to flaunt her voluptuous rear.

Niece fixed her hair into a tight ponytail and accessorized with a leather bracelet that matched the overall edgy vibe of her outfit. For her makeup, the stunner wore her usual smoky eyeshadow, heavy mascara, and icy pink lip gloss. Her eyebrows also looked flawlessly sculpted, and she kept her eyes closed so fans could see the extent of her eye makeup.

In less than three hours, Niece’s post racked up over 42,000 likes and close to 800 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to praise her phenomenal good looks and to commend her for being so honest about having work done.

“Fake, real. Niece, your personality is the most real thing ever! Your body may be fake, but I f*cking LOVE it!!” exclaimed one person.

“[K]illing it with the spur’s on the heals [sic],” said a second user, adding several flame emoji to their remark.

“Hmm well those spurs look nice, u would make a cute cowgirl lol,” wrote a third admirer, inserting a cowboy emoji to their message.

One hater boldly wrote that they didn’t understand why she would pay for her booty when she could achieve the same look in the gym. However, Niece was quick to fire back.

“I’m honest about having work done so women won’t think they’ve failed in the gym or some bullsh*t if (like me) they have a body type that just can’t look like this naturally, no matter how many squats they do.”

