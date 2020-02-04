Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Smoking Hot In Little Black Dress With Revealing Neckline

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned her 10.8 million Instagram followers with a seductive snap taken from a recent photoshoot she appeared in. As she indicated in the caption of the post, the shoot was for Harper’s Bazaar Australia, and the shot was captured by photographer Darren McDonald. Rosie made sure to tag both the photographer and the publication in the caption of the post so her fans knew where the stunning image came from. Rosie also tagged several others in the picture itself, showing who was responsible for creating the look.

In the picture, Rosie rocked a little black dress that clung to her curves and showed off her ample assets to perfection. The dress had a simple silhouette, and dipped low in the front, flaunting her cleavage. The thin black straps stretched over her sculpted shoulders, and the dress’s bodice hugged her toned figure before flaring back out over her legs. The shot was cropped at Rosie’s thighs so her mile long legs weren’t on full display, but she looked elegant and flawless in the snap.

Rosie posed in front of a neutral background, resting her hands on a ledge behind her. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in a sleek style, and she kept the accessories simple, wearing a delicate bracelet and a chunky statement necklace. The blond bombshell closed her eyes for the picture, parting her lips slightly and allowing her cheekbones to capture the light. The photo managed to showcase all of Rosie’s angles in a stunning way. The photographer also posed Rosie next to a mirror that reflected her for an artistic vibe.

Rosie’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the post received over 123,200 likes within just six hours. Many of the British beauty’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

“Such a beautiful shot,” one fan commented.

“What an angel,” another fan said.

Yet another fan added that Rosie was looking “stunning as always,” followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“The picture looks like pure bliss,” another fan commented.

Rosie frequently thrills her followers with stunning shots that showcase her beauty. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the English stunner shared a snap taken at an event for Hourglass Cosmetics. The blond beauty rocked her signature lip shade and donned a low-cut white top with a statement necklace in the sizzling snap. Rosie knows how to work her angles for the camera and manages to look stunning no matter what the lighting or where she’s posing.