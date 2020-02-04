British Beauty Bethany Lily April Wears Tiny Daisy Bikini In New Instagram Post

British beauty, Bethany Lily April, has been on an absolute roll on Instagram lately with all of her sultry updates. And today, she kept her fans on their toes with a new video that showed her rocking a tiny daisy bikini.

In the captions, Bethany noted that the Instagram post was a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her most recent photoshoot.

The bikini that she wore was very small and didn’t contain her chest completely. In fact, it only covered the front center of her curves, leaving little to the imagination. The crochet pieces were light pink with white daisies on them — there was a flower on each side of her chest and one on her bottoms. The swimsuit was further embellished with tassels that fell down her upper thighs.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part, and her makeup included heavy mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy light pink lipstick. Furthermore, she accessorized with a short gold charm necklace.

At the beginning of the clip, Bethany was seen striking poses outside in a yard. The camera panned up and down her figure, after which she was seen walking around a large tree. The stunner took a moment to lean her elbow against the trunk and gave sultry looks while being mostly drenched in sunlight. She continued to play with her hair and smiled sweetly in front of a fence.

The video then cut to the model standing indoors. She was seen tugging at the front of her bikini top with a thumb before twirling around in a circle.

From there, Bethany was spotted walking next to cabinets and a stainless steel fridge.

After that, there were several still photos that flashed onto the screen.

The bombshell’s adoring fans headed to the comments section with their compliments.

“D*mn girl, looking more beautiful by the day,” raved a follower.

“Wow i just dont have words to explain your beauty,” wrote an admirer.

“How is it possible to be that incredibly perfect. My god your [sic] flawless!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Hottest woman in the world!” declared a supporter.

In addition, Bethany posted another update three days ago where she showed off her chest again. This time, the focus was on her underboob as she sported a high-rise bodysuit made of denim. She tugged at the side strap with her left hand while raising her other hand by her chin. The beauty looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile.