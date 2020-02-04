‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Victor Gets A Stunning Guest

The Young and the Restless two weeks ahead spoilers for February 10 through 14 bring a surprise visitor for Victor as he marks a special moment for Newman Enterprises. Plus, Phyllis gets revenge, Amanda works to keep her life under control, and Billy is unable to stay in control after leaving Victoria.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is surprised by an unexpected guest, according to SheKnows Soaps. It could be so many people, especially since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is pulling out all the stops to celebrate Newman Enterprises’ 50th Anniversary with a fancy gala. It’s possible that Noah (Robert Adamson) could show up to help his family celebrate the milestone moment. Plus, his return wouldn’t set off too many alarms since there would be a reason other than Sharon’s (Sharon Case) illness.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) settles a score. She still owes Adam (Mark Grossman) a bit of his own medicine, and it sounds like Phyllis might finally learn some news that helps her get one over on Victor Newman’s youngest son. Phyllis also wants to make things even with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Still, after she learns about Sharon’s breast cancer, Phyllis ends up rethinking her pettiness with Abby, which she’s used to distract herself from her own life lately. Phyllis will come out ahead as things heat up during February.

Elsewhere, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) stands firm. She’s tangled with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) over Billy (Jason Thompson). Plus, Amanda also worked hard to keep Billy at arm’s length after she realized that Billy’s friendship with her caused him trouble at home. However, when Amanda’s ex-fiance, Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), shows up unexpectedly, she struggles to keep everything together. She will not let her past ruin her chance at starting over in Genoa City, though.

Finally, it comes as a surprise to nobody that Billy is unable to stay in control. He felt like he’d reached an epiphany and wanted to accept himself for who he is, flaws and all. However, Billy failed to realize how strong his addiction pulls at him. Billy spirals after leaving Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and their children. Jack (Peter Bergman) also warned Billy, but none of it was enough to keep Billy from diving headlong into trouble again, though.

Amanda and Billy may end up leaning on each other when things go sideways in each of their lives. It could be too little too late for Billy given all the times he’s gone this route before.