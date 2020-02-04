‘The Walking Dead’: Fans Are Wondering Where Daryl Dixon Is Buying His Cigarettes From

They also wonder if it is even tobacco in the cigarettes Daryl smokes in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has recently started releasing new promos and key art ahead of the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead later in the month. However, some viewers are more interested in a perplexing mystery involving Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), according to The Sun.

It has already been established that the start of the zombie apocalypse in AMC’s hit series occurred a long time ago. In fact, the most recent significant time jump that occurred in The Walking Dead saw many years pass after the loss of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

However, Daryl Dixon continues to smoke cigarettes.

While smoking is usually phased out of movies and television shows due to the glamorization of the habit that can cause a wide variety of serious health threats, Daryl continues to smoke in the TV series.

As The Sun points out, it seems likely that Daryl is no longer smoking mass-produced cigarettes. Not only would these be unobtainable in the current climate in The Walking Dead but the product would probably be too stale to be considered smokable. However, it is possible that Alexandria is growing their own tobacco and Daryl is merely smoking cigarettes that he has grown and rolled himself.

Even so, this presents another complication. Considering how much time it takes to produce and process crops grown during the zombie apocalypse, it seems unlikely that communities such as Alexandria would take the time and use valuable resources in order to produce tobacco for smoking. After all, it is more important to feed a community than to produce a habit-forming product that has no health benefits.

It comes as no surprise that this very topic has been discussed at length on Reddit. As some users on the forum point out, it might not be a huge crop being grown for those who chose to partake. And, when there is plenty of available land for the taking, it might not be much of an extra task to grow the product.

However, others believe that it might not even be tobacco that Daryl has been seen smoking in The Walking Dead.

In a separate Reddit thread, users also discuss whether or not Daryl might be smoking marijuana rather than tobacco. As to whether this might be the case remains to be seen and it seems unlikely that AMC would reveal that Daryl is a pot-smoker in their series any time soon.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.