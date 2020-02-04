Christina Aguilera Rocks Skimpy Outfit In Wild Throwback Picture: ‘Bad B*tch For Life’

Pop star Christina Aguilera stunned her 6.6 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot throwback snap that showed off a wilder time in her life. The picture Christina shared in the Instagram update appeared to be a polaroid snap taken of her in her younger days, back when her hit song “Dirrty” was climbing the charts.

During her “Dirrty” era, as some fans may remember, Christina rocked a scandalous look that consisted of revealing outfits which flaunted her curves. In the throwback picture from that period, she wore a black string bikini top and a pair of chaps that displayed her pert derriere. The blond bombshell rocked a pair of mesh bottoms that barely covered her rear, and leather chaps hung low on her hips and clung to her toned thighs.

Christina glanced over her shoulder in the shot, and appeared to be in the middle of getting her hair and makeup done. The sizzling star had platinum blond locks with a reverse ombre style, the tips dyed a jet black hue. Her hair hung all the way down to her waist, and a few strands were clipped back on one side with a large styling clip. Christina’s face looked completely bare of makeup, and she appeared to be in the middle of getting ready in a cluttered space.

The blond bombshell paired the sexy throwback snap with a sassy caption that captured the whole vibe of the shot. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the wild throwback, and the post racked up over 57,300 likes within just 41 minutes.

The post also received over 980 comments in the same short time span, as plenty of the pop star’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the stunning picture.

One fan could barely handle baby Christina, and said “how old were you in this?! You look so little!! i love you!!!!!!!”

“Queen for life,” another fan commented.

One fan referenced the recent Super Bowl half-time show featuring pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, and told Christina “next year should be you and Britney halftime show.”

“Long live the stripped era the birth of Xtina and Fights,” another fan commented.

Christina has been loving the throwback snaps lately, and just a few days ago shared a stunning post that captured a particularly memorable moment in her career. The post that Christina shared showed her when she was just starting out in the industry, as she wore an asymmetrical silver dress to the Grammy Awards. As The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared the throwback in honor of the 20 year anniversary of her Best New Artist Grammy Award win.