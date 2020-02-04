Julia Rose Shows Underboob & Flips Off The Camera In Response To Instagram Censorship

Julia Rose is all about sharing steamy photos on her Instagram page, and it sounds like she recently had a photo that was taken down by the platform. It was likely for violating their nudity rules, and she responded to it by posting another Instagram photo of her showing off her underboob while flipping off the camera.

The beauty wore a white shirt that she pulled over her chest, and it was branded with the Shag Mag name in a yellow rectangular box. Julia paired this with small, black bikini bottoms with low-rise straps. The way that she tugged on the shirt left not just her underboob on display, but also gave fans a peek at her nipple.

The model faced the camera for the photo and raised both of her hands into the air and flipped off the camera. She made a silly face too, and stuck her tongue out while rolling her eyes into the back of her head.

Julia wore her hair down for the occasion, and her short locks graced the top of her shoulders.

The makeup that she wore was minimal, and included mascara and pink lipstick.

She stood outside on a stone walkway with a hose laying on the side of it. The lawn looked like it may have been AstroTurf, and a large tree could be spotted to her right. Beyond that was a white house, plus a white car peeked through in the shot.

Her dedicated followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Thank you for existing,” gushed a supporter.

“Girl I love your style!!” raved an admirer.

Others referred to the caption, where she noted that she had a post taken down.

“Instagram is just jealous,” joked a fan.

“Unfortunately, im gonna bet this gets deleted,” commented a fourth social media user, with others leaving similar remarks.

Only time will tell whether the post will be allowed to stay up on the platform or not. At the least, it’s been live for three hours at time of this writing.

In addition, Julia posted a similar photo on January 24. The bombshell was photographed posing in a tiny black crop tank this time, and she paired it with ripped jeans. The small nature of her top left her underboob on display along with her toned midriff. The model tilted her head to the right and looked down at the ground while putting her thumbs through her belt loops.