Demi Rose Gets Her Lips Tattooed

Demi Rose just got her lips “permanently tattooed,” and she documented the process with her 12.7 million followers on her Instagram story.

The British model first took a selfie video to reveal that she was going to get both her lips and her eyebrows inked, a beauty routine that she explained she’s done before. In the clip, Demi Rose wore a bright crimson lip color but assured fans she was going for a more natural look for the permanent tattoo.

“Hi guys, so I’m here today, having my lips permanently tattooed. And no, this is not the color they are going to stay,” the brunette bombshell said, showing off the bold red lip. “This is temporary pencil.”

In the video clips, Demi Rose wore her hair back in a ponytail. Her brows were perfectly arched, and her lashes curled upwards. She wore a black sweatshirt.

She went on to explain the lip color she was going to have, even showing fans the choice she went with from several of the available options.

“… I’m literally going to have, like, pink blush,” she told the camera.

“And I’ve had my lips tattooed before in the past, like years ago, with the same company.”

Out of the five shades of red she chose from, Demi Rose went with the medium hue, a color that matches perfectly with Snow White’s deep red lips. However, the dark shade won’t last, the model explained. Instead, as time goes by, it will transform into a lighter, rosier hue.

Demi Rose took a selfie video to document the aftermath of the tattoo, and her pout looked plump and deeply rose-colored.

“Love!!! I am so happy with the shape and the colour,” she wrote on the clip.

“It gets a lot lighter within the next few days to appear more blush.”

The rest of Demi Rose’s makeup was picture perfect as well. She wore a warm pink blush on her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. Her lashes fanned out, accentuating her brown eyes. She wore a black baseball cap that matched her sweatshirt.

In her final post about her lip tattoo, she shared another clip of herself, this time sticking out her tongue and making an “O”-shape with her mouth.

“I have pink lips without lipstick wahooooo,” she captioned the video.

In other Demi Rose news, the model recently shared a topless photo of herself next to a stunning body of water in Mexico. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she frequently shares sultry pictures of herself on Instagram, whether she’s completely naked, topless, or just posing in a bikini.