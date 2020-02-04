NBA Rumors: D’Angelo Russell To Timberwolves, Clint Capela To Warriors In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Deal

As the 2020 February NBA trade deadline approaches, rumors surrounding several big names on the trade market have started to heat up. As of now, some of the players who are highly expected to be moved during the 2019-20 NBA season include D’Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors, Robert Covington of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets. In his recent article, Dan Mennella of CBS Sports Radio suggested a three-way blockbuster deal involving Russell, Covington, and Capela.

“Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell and Minnesota’s Karl Anthony Towns appear fated to play together, but their teams make for ill-fitting trade partners. Enter Clint Capela and the Rockets to make it a three-way Western Conference blockbuster. Houston is said to covet Minnesota’s Robert Covington, a prototype 3-and-D wing with great length. He’s affordable and under team control for three more seasons after this one. Gorgui Dieng has been buried behind Towns on the Wolves depth chart for years but recently proved he is still a starting-caliber NBA center when given the chance during KAT’s lengthy absence.”

In the proposed trade deal by CBS Sports Radio, the Rockets would get Covington and Gorgui Dieng, the Warriors would acquire Capela and PJ Tucker, while the Timberwolves would receive Russell. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help the Rockets, Warriors, and the Timberwolves in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

The potential would enable the Timberwolves to pair the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns, with one of the fastest rising superstars in the league in Russell. The Timberwolves have been interested in adding Russell to their roster from the time he became an unrestricted free agent last summer. Also, Towns revealed that it has been a dream for him and Russell to play together in one team.

For the Rockets, the potential deal would allow them to acquire the impact wing player that they have been looking for in the potential deal involving Capela. Covington would undeniably give the Rockets an upgrade at the small forward position and a three-and-D wing that would be a perfect complement for James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Meanwhile, the Warriors would finally unload Russell for a player who would be a better fit on their roster. As Mennella noted, the successful acquisition of Capela would give the Warriors a “long-term solution” at the center position. Once Capela builds good chemistry with a healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, there’s no doubt that the Warriors would once again become one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship title next season.