Jinger Duggar’s Valentine’s Day Playlist Includes Pearl Jam Song, But Fans Can’t Get Over Her New Look

Jinger's Spotify playlist included multiple secular songs.

Jinger Duggar is listening to quite a few secular music artists these days. However, when she shared her Valentine’s Day playlist with her fans, many of them were too blown away by her appearance in a new photo to comment on her song choices.

On Monday, Jinger, 26, took to Instagram to share a post with two aims. According to the Counting On star, she wanted to show off her new hairstyle and share the aforementioned Spotify playlist.

In the picture Jinger uploaded, her hair appeared to be a few shades blonder than it was in previous photos. Her light ash blond locks also looked a bit shorter, but some of her hair was pushed back behind her shoulders. This made it difficult to tell exactly how much length she had cut off. She was rocking a layered look, and she had her hair styled in loose waves with a deep side part.

In her photo, Jinger was wearing a cornflower blue, sleeveless top that brought out the cooler tones in her hair. She was wearing the button-down top partially tucked into a pair of dark khaki pants. She accessorized her look with a gold charm necklace and a pair of shield-shaped statement earrings. For her beauty look, Jinger rocked a vibrant, berry pink lip and dark eye makeup.

In the caption of her post, Jinger directed her fans to check out her bio for the link to her Spotify playlist, which she had titled “Valentine’s Tunes.”

As many Duggar fans know, Jinger was exposed to little secular music growing up. She and her siblings mostly listened to religious songs or instrumental music. However, Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, has revealed that he’s a fan of a wide variety of modern music, with some of his favorite artists including the Backstreet Boys and Kanye West.

Jinger’s playlist revealed that she has also developed an affinity for secular music. A few of her selections were “The Luckiest” by Ben Folds, “I Will Wait” by Mumford & Sons, “Paradise” by Coldplay, “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars, “The Call” by Regina Spektor, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol, “Bonfire Heart” by James Blunt, and “Perfect Symphony” by Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli. Her playlist also included songs by her and Jeremy’s American Idol star friends, married couple Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett. Jinger even added a Pearl Jam track to her list, “Last Kiss.” The sad song is about a girl who dies in a car crash.

However, most of Jinger’s Instagram followers ignored her playlist and commented on her hair.

“Jinger I almost didn’t recognize you. You look great,” read one response to her post.

“Love the length and the color!” another fan wrote.

“You look fantastic!!! LA agrees with you!!!” a third admirer wrote.

While most comments were about Jinger’s appearance, there were a handful about her song choices.

“Jinger listening to PEARL JAM,” wrote one fan. “We love to see it.”