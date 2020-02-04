‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Mariah Gets Bad News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 4 bring big trouble for Billy when he tries to see his kids. Plus, Sharon tells Phyllis her secret, and she’s not thrilled by Phyllis’s good behavior while Devon gives Mariah some bad news.

Victor (Eric Braeden) puts Billy (Jason Thompson) on notice, according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s almost as if Billy hopes to add a second black eye to his collection because he stops by Newman Ranch to see Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the kids, and Victor tells Victoria’s ex-partner to leave the property and never come back. So far, Victoria hasn’t broken the news about her and Billy breaking up with their kids, and Victor isn’t about to let a beaten and bruised Billy into his home to see them. Billy isn’t at all happy about the situation, but at this point, there’s not much he can do.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) confides in someone unexpected. She already thinks Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knows she has breast cancer, so when Sharon runs into Phyllis again and her former foe is nice, Sharon calls her out. The thing is, Phyllis doesn’t know the details. She merely assumed something serious was going on after seeing Sharon’s bandage and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) reaction when she asked about it. Sharon spills the beans, leaving Phyllis shocked. However, Sharon warns Phyllis to stop being nice to her. After all, they are enemies, and it is too disconcerting to Sharon for Phyllis to suddenly treat her right. Sharon simply wants to be treated normally despite her breast cancer fight. Phyllis is shaken, though, and it seems like she will reevaluate her life as a result of learning about Sharon.

Devon (Bryton James) makes a difficult decision, and it has to do with Power Communications. Without Katherine Chancellor’s fortunes, Devon has to make some strategic cuts to his businesses, and it looks like one of those on the chopping block is PC. Unfortunately for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that means she’s suddenly without a job. Life has been one blow after another lately for Mariah, and losing her job while dealing with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) on tour and Sharon (Sharon Case) fighting breast cancer might be the last straw for her. She finally had a job she excelled at, and now it’s all gone. That leaves Mariah with nothing to do but obsess over her girlfriend’s absence and her mother’s illness. Things are not great for Mariah right now.