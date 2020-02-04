Arctic Permafrost Is Thawing So Quickly That Massive Sinkholes Are Occurring

Referred to as 'thermokarst' it is believed scientists are underestimating the effects of thawing permafrost by as much as 50 percent in some areas of the Arctic.

According to a new study, many climate scientists using calculations on the degree of permafrost thawing and the effect of it on the environment may be drastically underestimated.

A worrisome new reaction potentially associated with climate change is being recorded in the Arctic. According to Wired, massive sinkholes are occurring as permafrost melts at rapid speeds. Called thermokarst, the quick onset of melting permafrost sees the surrounding landscape literally sink in on itself. While this is devastating and potentially dangerous, there is another factor that also has cause for concern.

Published in the Nature Geoscience journal, researchers are now concerned that rapid thermokarst could lead to a much quicker release of carbon emissions that are linked with climate change. Creating a worrisome perpetual loop, the quick release of carbon caused by decaying matter at the bottom of these sinkholes heats the atmosphere, leading to further rapid permafrost melt, and so the cycle continues.

And, for the study’s lead author, Merritt Turetsky, of the University of Guelph and the University of Colorado Boulder, the impact of this could be currently underestimated by as much as 50 percent.

“The amount of carbon coming off that very narrow amount of abrupt thaw in the landscape, that small area, is still large enough to double the climate consequences and the permafrost carbon feedback,” said Turetsky.

“Where permafrost tends to be lake sediment or organic soils, the type of earth material that can hold a lot of water, these are like sponges on the landscape. When you have thaw, we see really dynamic and rapid changes.”

FlorenceD-pix / Pixabay

While this seems like dire news, as the study points out, this kind of rapid melting leading to much higher carbon emissions, there is some hope. According to Turetsky, less than 20 percent of permafrost can be considered susceptible to thermokarst. A large majority of permafrost is located over sand or rock, which means that while it melting may be of concern regarding climate change, it will not lead to the sinkholes that result in decaying organic matter required for thermokarst.

These quick-forming sinkholes have been causing all sorts of problems for the scientists involved — including the loss of valuable scientific equipment. As scientists study areas, equipment is often left out to record data. However, when they return to collect the equipment, it is often swallowed up as a result of thermokarst.

Turetsky has found this to be the case when returning to areas for her temperature and methane sensors. While the area may have been a lake prior, everything has now been swallowed as a result of these sinkholes.

It is possible that some of this damage will be reabsorbed when the weather changes in the cooler months and the carbon is covered once more by permafrost. In addition, the threat of these sinkholes may not impact surrounding populations for many decades to follow. Regardless, the study indicates that the Arctic is in some sort of an “upheaval” that could be a direct result of climate change.