Jessica Simpson Stuns In Form-Fitting Black Dress For Book Tour Stop

Pop star Jessica Simpson has been busy promoting her recently released memoir, Open Book, and sharing snaps of the whole process with her 5.1 million Instagram followers. In her latest Instagram update, Jessica shared one of the looks she wore on the New York City stop of the tour. She included the hashtag “#OpenBookLOOKS,” suggesting that she may share more fashionable updates from her time on the road.

Jessica didn’t include the location of where the picture was taken, but two red leather couches were visible in the space behind her, as well as a dark chestnut wall. She looked sexy and chic in an all-black look that accentuated her curves.

The blond bombshell rocked a black dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. The dress was a midi-length, but it had a form-fitting silhouette that clung to her curves without being too over-the-top. She added a few accessories to finish the ensemble, including a chunky gold bangle, a pair of large sunglasses, and some black pointed-toe boots. She even maintained the monochromatic vibe in her bag, a large black leather bag that hung off one forearm while her other hand was placed on her hip.

The pop star wore her long blond locks in a sleek blow out, parted in the middle and cascading down her chest. The large sunglasses she wore obscured most of her face, but she appeared to have a neutral yet chic makeup look. Jessica made sure to tag the glam squad behind her look, including her hair stylist, makeup artist, and clothing stylist.

Jessica’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 107,900 likes within just four hours, including a like from actress Busy Philipps. It also racked up over 1,500 comments from her followers, who loved the look.

“Now that’s how you SLAY NYC!” one fan commented.

Another follower was majorly motivated by Jessica’s post-baby body, and said “watching your photos through pregnancy and to see the hard work you have put in to get your body back is inspiring; if Jessica can, I can too!”

“You look fantastic! You look happy and healthy,” another fan added.

Another fan, who planned to see Jessica during the Los Angeles stop, said “I’ll see you in LA on the 10th!!! We got reserved seating too. I’ve been such a fan of you since high school! I even did a speech on you in my speech class and dressed as you one year for Halloween.”

While her all-black ensemble covered up her toned legs, Jessica wasn’t afraid to show off her sculpted stems in a new campaign for her spring 2020 fashion collection. As The Inquisitr reported, Jessica starred in a campaign in which she was surrounded by perched on a chartreuse tufted ottoman and flaunted her incredible legs as she was surrounded by endless pairs of shoes.