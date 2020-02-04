‘The Walking Dead’: New Key Art For The Season 10 Return Shows Main Characters Are Ready To Fight

'We are the walking dead,' reads the tagline for the images featuring main characters from 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead approaches, AMC has released some startling new ket art images featuring some much-loved characters from the hit zombie apocalypse series, according to Bloody Disgusting.

The new posters show Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). In each image, the characters are looking fierce as they pose with their favorite weapons in hand as they appear ready to attack. Each picture contains the tagline, “We are the walking dead.” This, of course, is a poignant quote made by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in both the TV series and the comics on which it is based.

A fourth image shows the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). She is screaming and tears are seen streaming down her face. Her image also includes the familiar tagline.

As yet, viewers will have to make up their own minds about what these new images mean for their favorite characters as they head into the second half of Season 10. However, it is known that conflict between the communities and the antagonistic Whisperers will escalate when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns at the end of February.

Miller Mobley / AMC

The following synopsis has also been revealed for the Season 10 return.

“The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities. Which includes the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks.”

Miller Moble / AMC

It is also revealed that the Whisperer war must be sorted once and for all otherwise Alpha will ensure the communities face “certain doom.” With this statement, it seems like it will be a fight or die situation regarding these groups.

The synopsis also suggests that Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) radio contact will a mysterious woman will also be explored further in Season 10 as Eugene suspects this contact will make their world “getting bigger.”

Miller Mobley / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new trailer has also been released by AMC that hints at a possible confrontation between Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Beta (Ryan Hurst).

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.