Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Sizzles In Nude Bra And Lounge Pants

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd tantalized her 6.1 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, in which she rocked a smoking hot nude ensemble for what looked like a cozy night in.

In the picture, Romee was perched on the edge of a large white free-standing tub in a neutral bathroom. The walls were covered with large beige tiles, and there were stacks of crisp white folded towels around the tub. Romee looked effortlessly gorgeous in a nude bra that accentuated her ample assets. The bra showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and featured lace details along the bottom of the otherwise simple cups.

Romee paired the bra with some lounge pants in a nude shade as well. The pants were crafted from a ribbed material, and had a wide waistband with a wide drawstring in the front. The pants skimmed over her toned thighs without clinging too much, and ended just a few inches above her ankles with a cuffed bottom. She kept the ensemble simple, adding a few rings to accessorize and not much else.

The Dutch stunner appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, if any at all. Her skin was flawless, and her plump pout was natural and stunning. Her bold brows framed her breathtaking blue eyes, and her long dirty blond locks tumbled down her shoulder in tousled waves. Romee stared right at the camera in the seductive snap, which was taken in West Hollywood, California, according to the geotag of the post.

Though the picture itself was gorgeous, Romee paired it with a heartfelt caption that tackled her thoughts about the modelling industry and some of the challenges within it, as well as her new perspective. She urged her followers to consider that there’s more to life than looks, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap and empowering caption. The post received over 186,900 likes within just three hours, and many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

“Wellness>fitness. Take care of your whole person and not just the aesthetic. A message folks need to hear, good for sharing,” one fan said.

“Beautiful words! Everyone should read that,” another fan commented.

Another follower left a comment that was filled with heart emoji, and said “sooooooo sooooooo true!!! We are beautiful only when we are smiling and at peace with ourselves.”

While Romee may be in California now, just a few days ago, the bombshell was spending time in Saint Barth’s, as The Inquisitr reported. The blond bombshell shared a sizzling snap taken while she was standing underneath an outdoor shower. She rocked a skimpy animal-print bikini for the picture, and the whole shot had a super-sexy vibe.