‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Aaron And Beta Will Come Head To Head

After befriending Gamma, some fans suspect Aaron's storyline may follow that of the comics when 'The Walking Dead' returns to AMC.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead approaches, AMC has been releasing a few small teasers in order to get fans excited. However, as Comic Book points out, the most recent trailer may reveal a dangerous confrontation between Beta (Ryan Hurst) and Aaron (Ross Marquand).

Previously in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Aaron has been trying his hardest to befriend Gamma (Thora Birch), a member of the antagonistic group, the Whisperers, headed by Alpha (Samantha Morton). While Gamma seemed hesitant at first, Aaron did manage to talk to her and, over time, information was shared. When it was finally revealed that her nephew had been rescued and raised by Aaron’s group, everything seemed to change and Gamma told him of the location of Alpha’s horde.

However, some viewers still suspect that Gamma is still on the Whisperers’ side and that the latest teaser proves this. In the new clip, there is a moment when Aaron is seen standing in front of Beta with a knife in his hand. If Gamma has been playing Aaron and Alpha and Beta is well aware of this, it is possible that Beta could meet up with Aaron next rather than Gamma.

As Comic Book points out, this moment in the clip could also be alluding to a comic book moment that sees the pair meeting. This results in dire consequences for Aaron and — eventually — Beta.

In the comics, Aaron and Michonne, played by Danai Gurira in the TV series, risk entering the Whisperers territory after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) escapes Alexandria, something which has already happened in the TV series. This results in an altercation with Beta, who stabs Aaron in the stomach. While this seems deadly for Aaron, he does survive. Later in the comics, he confronts Beta once more and manages to kill him. As to whether this will play out in the TV series remains to be seen and AMC quite often put their own personal spin on comic book storylines anyway.

The clip also shows several other characters in the clip and may just be showing a collection of characters that will feature prominently in the second half of Season 10. Which means that viewers will have to tune in in order to find out more.

Viewers can check out the newest Season 10 trailer below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.