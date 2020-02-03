Bosnian Bombshell Dajana Gudic Shows Off Perky Booty In Barely-There Thong Bikini In Swimming Pool Photo

Dajana Gudic posted a hot new update to her Instagram account that has her 741,000 fans drooling over her body.

On Monday, February 3, the Bosnian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini that showcases her perky derriere.

In the photo, Gudic can be seen standing in a swimming pool, with water her mid-thighs. In the background, perfectly manicured bushes and trees add an extra layer of depth to the shot. The picture was taken by Dream State in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the tag and geotag paired with her post.

Gudic rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms with spaghetti straps that tie on the sides, dangling onto her legs. The bottoms sit high on her back and sides, showcasing her strong hips as they contrast with her itty bitty waist. The suit features a thong bottom that is barely seen on her body, leaving her booty fully on display.

The blond bombshell teamed her bikini bottoms with a textured shirt in a pale yellow tone that contrasts with her tanned skin. The top has short sleeves that tie into a knot, creating a small cut out on Gudic’s upper arm.

Gudic grabbed the bottom part of the shirt as she lifted it up a little, further showcasing her booty. The model wore her blond hair in a high ponytail which she grabbed with one hand, pulling it all the way up.

The model posed with her back to the camera as Gudic looked over her left shoulder to shoot a fierce gaze at the camera. Dark makeup on her eyes help bring out the blue of her irises, while her strong brow frame her face and add extra depth to her gaze. A nude shade on her lips help balance the darkness of her eye makeup.

The post was a success with her followers. In just a few hours of going live, the photo has garnered more than 7,200 likes and upwards of 280 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Gudic’s beauty and to share their admiration for the Balkan model.

“This is my favorite pic of 2020,” one user raved, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Omg the hottest,” replied another fan, trailing the words with hands raised, fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Oooo hello gorgeous,” a third user chimed in.