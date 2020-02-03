Pregnant Ciara Wears Lakers Vest & Baggy Jeans In Latest Update

Fresh from announcing her pregnancy, Ciara has updated her Instagram followers with a new snap of her.

The “Body Party” songstress stunned in a bright yellow lakers vest which she paired with baggy jeans that fell to the floor, covered her shoes, and had huge pockets at the front. Underneath her vest, she wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt. Ciara accessorized herself with multiple rings, bracelets, and a small chain necklace. The “Like a Boy” chart-topper rocked small circular sunglasses and sported her long brunette hair half down and half in a high ponytail.

For her makeup, Ciara applied a glossy lip and shimmery eyeshadow.

In a series of posts within one upload, the talented entertainer was clearly glowing.

In the first shot, Ciara posed in front of a plain white wall. She stood with her arms beside her and tiled her head down. She looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smirk and showcased her growing baby bump.

In the second pic, she took a selfie with her husband, Russell Wilson. The duo flashed their teeth and looked as happy as ever together. The couple appeared to be at the Super Bowl game which took place last night.

Wilson wore a white Lakers vest with a short-sleeved white T-shirt underneath. He accessorized himself with large sunglasses, a necklace, and a gold watch.

In the next slide, Ciara took another selfie but posed alone. The “Goodies” hitmaker continued to smile and raised her hand.

The fourth and final bit of content saw the R&B star in a boomerang. She lifted her arms, tilted her head, and pushed her bump out.

Ciara left her post without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her fans.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 635,000 likes and over 3,900 comments, proving to be popular with her 24.4 million followers.

“Look at that cute belly,” one user wrote, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“You better werk this pregnancy girl,” another shared.

“How are you this CUTE,” a third fan remarked.

“So gorgeous. Inside and out,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ciara first announced her pregnancy on Instagram when she expised her baby bump in a bikini at the end of January. Fans immediately congratulated her and Wilson as they were so relieved they were expecting another.

The mom-of-two currently has one child with her husband, 2-year-old daughter Sienna, and will be having her second with him later this year. She had her first kid, Future, 5, with her former rapper fiancé who she named her son after.