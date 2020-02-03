‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Reveals Kristen Doute’s Relationship Status After Brian Carter Split

Kristen Doute was back-and-forth with Brian Carter throughout Season 8.

Scheana Marie is opening up about the love life of her Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend, Kristen Doute.

As Kristen continues to be seen hinting at a potential reconciliation with her now-ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter, on the currently airing eighth season of the Bravo reality show, Scheana is speaking out about Kristen’s on-again, off-again with Carter before confirming the T-shirt designer is single.

“It’s her life, and some of the girls get so bothered by her choices, but I’m like, it doesn’t affect your life personally,” Scheana said during an appearance on The Daily Dish podcast.

Throughout production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules last year, Kristen and Carter were back and forth and because Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney believed she wasn’t being honest about her relationship at the time, they distanced themselves from her and have not yet made amends.

According to Scheana, she understands that some of her co-stars got sick of Kristen’s complaints about her relationship, especially when she was still in her relationship, but at the end of the day, the only thing that truly matters is Doute’s happiness.

“If Carter’s not making her happy, then you know what? She needs to make that decision on her own,” Scheana noted, adding that Kristen’s friends should have shown up, regardless of their personal opinions on her relationship.

Scheana went on to tell the hosts of The Daily Dish podcast that she’s known Kristen for a very long time and never seen her as single as she is right now.

“So, I think just as an adult, she doesn’t really know how to be on her own. But now, as you’ll see as the season goes on, she bought her first home. I think she’s really coming into her home and being more of an independent woman and I think that’s gonna be really interesting to see because you’ve never seen that,” Scheana continued.

Like a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Kristen purchased her first home in The Valley during production on Season 8.

Although Scheana claimed Kristen is single at the moment, she recently confirmed she is casually dating and has taken interest in one of Tom Schwartz’s friends. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen shared the news during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in January. As Kristen explained, via YouTube, she is enjoying time with her mystery man but not in a committed relationship with him.