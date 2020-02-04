Stassie Karanikolaou Blushes In A Pink Bikini: ‘Valentine’s Day Is Around The Corner’

Stassie Karanikolaou smiled broadly for the camera in her latest Instagram photo, which she posted on Monday, February 3. The model posed happily in a Barbie-pink bikini, expressing her excitement for Valentine’s Day in the caption.

Stassie wowed her 6.8 million Instagram followers in the full body shot, which featured her leaning against a navy blue couch as she showed off her ballet pink two-piece. The Valentine’s Day-inspired bathing suit stood out in contrast to her tanned skin. The bikini bottoms sat high on her waist, flaunting her curves. The strappy top resembled a sports bra, and showed just a hint of cleavage.

For the most part, the model wore minimal makeup, instead letting her natural beauty and sun-kissed skin be the stars of the look. Her brown brows were perfectly groomed and arched. Her dark lashes made her blue eyes shine. She wore pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and, coupled with her radiant smile, made it appear as if she was blushing. Her lips were a stunning rosy shade.

Stassie’s blond locks were pulled sky-high in a long ponytail. She wore a light pink scrunchie to match the bikini. Her long nails were lacquered with white polish and a gray design. As per usual, she paired the ensemble with her gold Cartier “Love” bracelet.

Stassie’s followers loved the photo, sending their love and adoration via the like button and the comment section. Both best friend Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian commented on the photo, with Kylie adding a heart emoji and Khloé telling Stassie how cute she is.

It wasn’t just Stassie’s famous friends ogling over the picture, however. Her fans rushed to share their thoughts on the swimsuit picture as well, including plenty asking her if she would be their Valentine.

“So beautiful girl,” a user gushed.

“If I looked like her it’d be over for y’all,” one follower joked.

Others just wanted to emulate her fashion sense.

“Where did you get that bikini,” asked a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji for effect.

At the time of this writing, the picture has more than 424,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments.

In addition to the bikini shot, Stassie recently helped give the world a lavish look inside Stormi Webster’s Stormi World birthday party. Kylie’s daughter, 2, celebrated her birthday in style in an over-the-top bash featuring Trolls World, Frozen World, and Stormi World — and Stassie was there to help hold the baby girl while Kylie filmed the festivities.

Stassie also honored Stormi’s birthday on February 1, posting a throwback picture of herself cuddling an infant Stormi.