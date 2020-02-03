‘Queen Of Cosplay’ Jessica Nigri Is The World’s Hottest Pokémon In Racy New Video

Jessica Nigri posted a new update to her Instagram page that is both sexy and hilarious, and her 3.9 million fans are going wild for it.

On Monday, February 3, the American model — who is popularly known as the “Queen of Cosplay” — took to the popular social media platform to share a video of herself in a Pokémon-inspired costume that features a twist at the end.

Nigri rocked a skimpy costume inspired by Scorbunny, a rabbit-like Pokémon that has a predominantly white body with orange and yellow markings on the ears, toes and neck.

As the cosplayer holds her phone in front of her to capture the video, she reacts to a loud noise and voice, which can be heard in the background. In her caption, Nigri explained, “He threw a Pokéball at my head.” While she did not say who “he” was, she tagged the account Fake Nerd Boy in response to a user who asked in the comments section.

Nigri wore a bikini top that features three horizontal stripes in white, yellow and orange, depicting Scorbunny’s colors. The bikini boasts a classic triangle cut with straps that go around her neck. The bikini’s triangles are super small, leaving quite a bit of underboob on display.

Over her bikini, the sexy cosplayer wore a jacket with a large collar that creates a semicircle behind her shoulders. The jacket features the same three colors. Nigri has on a white wig with bangs brushed to the side. On her head, she had a pair of white bunny ears with yellow details. She had on white gloves that reach to her forearms. Completing her look, Nigri wore an orange stripe on her nose, which Scorbunny also has in the videogame.

The model wore intricate makeup on eyes, consisting of fake lashes, black liner and red and orange shadow on the bottom, matching her outfit. A nude color on her lips kept the focus of the makeup on her eyes.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with her fans. In just a few hours, the video has been viewed more than 245,000 times, garnering upwards of 82,600 likes and over 375 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her cosplay, and also her cute reaction in the clip.

“That look like wtf dude!” one user wrote, trailing the words with a laughing-crying emoji.

“At least he didn’t throw a fridge,” replied another one.

“After seeing that outfit, I now want some candy corn,” a third user joked.